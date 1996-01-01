20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the case of identical twins, if one has asthma and the other does not have the illness, which of the following is therefore true?
A
The asthma is caused by genetic inheritance.
B
The asthma is caused by the environment.
C
The asthma is caused by both genes and the environment.
D
The asthma is neither caused by genes nor by the environment.