21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Adaptive evolution is the evolutionary changes in an organism that make it suitable for its habitat. The main two factors that influence adaptive mutations include the rate of mutation and the population size. Based on population size, rapid adaptive mutations will occur because:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Larger populations produce more mutant individuals, and experience more natural selection.
B
Smaller populations experience no clonal interference, and stronger genetic drift.
C
Both a and b
D
None of these