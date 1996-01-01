21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, a total of 150 pea plants with B1B1, B1B2, and B2B2 genotypes were planted. The survival was given as follows:
B1B1: 110
B1B2: 20
B2B2: 12
What is the relative fitness of pea plants with the B1B2 genotype?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25%
B
50%
C
18%
D
9%