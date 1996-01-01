2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A female with normal vision has a colorblind son who also has hemophilia. The father of the female did not have hemophilia or colorblindness. The recessive alleles that cause colorblindness and hemophilia are designated by Xb and Xh, respectively, while the normal dominant alleles for the same are designated by XB and XH, respectively. Based on this information, determine the genotype of the female.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
XBHXBH
B
XBHXbh
C
XbhXbh
D
XBhXbH