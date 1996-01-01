14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
14. Genetic Control of Development Developmental Patterning Genes
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
______ is a maternal-effect gene that is expressed in the anterior region of the developing embryo while ______ is another maternal-effect gene that is expressed in the posterior region of the developing embryo.
______ is a maternal-effect gene that is expressed in the anterior region of the developing embryo while ______ is another maternal-effect gene that is expressed in the posterior region of the developing embryo.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bicoid; nanos
B
Nanos; bicoid
C
Morphogene; mitochondrial
D
Mitochondrial; morphogene