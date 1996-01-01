14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
14. Genetic Control of Development Developmental Patterning Genes
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
In Drosophila, the early development of pattern formation happens in a syncytial blastoderm. How does this unique pattern formation result in a single multinucleated cytoplasm?
In Drosophila, the early development of pattern formation happens in a syncytial blastoderm. How does this unique pattern formation result in a single multinucleated cytoplasm?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to the absence of cellular differentiation
B
Due to the absence of regulatory genes
C
Due to rapid nuclear division without cytokinesis
D
Due to mutations in the regulatory genes