20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A fisherman decided to increase the growth rate of fish in his pond. He chose the longest fish by 6 weeks, which was 20 cm. The mean length of the fish population in his pond was 12 cm. The mean length of the fish population in the next generation was 15 cm. Determine the narrow-sense heritability for the length of this fish population.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.175
B
0.375
C
0.575
D
0.975