2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phenylketonuria has an autosomal recessive inheritance. A quadruplet was born to a newlywed couple, and phenylketonuria was discovered in one of the children. Genetic counseling is recommended for the parents of the affected infant. It would be important to inform them that:
A
The probability that their next kid will be affected is 1/4
B
The probability that both parents are affected is 1
C
The probability that one of the parents is affected is 1/2
D
The probability of their next child being unaffected is 1/4