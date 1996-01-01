In a trihybrid cross experiment, a researcher wanted to determine the recombination frequency between three genes in fruit flies: body color (B), eye color (E), and wing size (W). The dominant alleles for these genes are black body color (B), red eye color (E), and normal wing size (W), respectively. The recessive alleles are gray body color (b), white eye color (e), and miniature wing size (w), respectively.



The researcher crossed a trihybrid fly that was heterozygous for all three genes with a fly that was homozygous recessive for all three genes. The resulting F1 generation had black body color, red eye color, and normal wing size.



The researcher then performed a series of test crosses between the F1 generation and the homozygous recessive fly for each gene separately. In terms of body color and eye color, the results are shown below:



Black body color and white eye color = 20

Gray body color and red eye color = 30

Black body color and red eye color = 45

Gray body color and white eye color = 55

What is the recombination frequency between the body color gene and the eye color gene?