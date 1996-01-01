In sweet peas, the genes for flower color (R: purple, r: white), stem length (L: long, l: short), and leaf shape (S: smooth, s: wrinkled) are linked on the same chromosome. Suppose a cross of two pea plants produces 78 recombinant offspring out of 554 total offspring for the genes responsible for the stem length and leaf shape.

Which of the following gives the recombination frequency between these two genes?