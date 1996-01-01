11. Translation
The Genetic Code
11. Translation The Genetic Code
66PRACTICE PROBLEM
Crick postulated the "wobble hypothesis" which is supported by the degeneracy of the genetic code. According to his postulate, what makes the third mRNA position of the codon-anticodon interaction susceptible to incorrect base pairing (Watson-Crick base pairing rule)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
due to the differences in electrical charges
B
due to hydrogen bonding
C
due to the difference in polarity
D
All options are correct