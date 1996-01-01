11. Translation
The Genetic Code
11. Translation The Genetic Code
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Besides "wobble pairing", the degeneracy of the genetic code is also illustrated by isoacceptor tRNAs. Which of the following correctly describes isoacceptor tRNAs?

A
They follow the Watson-Crick base pairing
B
They have the same anticodon
C
They have the same amino acid
D
All options are correct