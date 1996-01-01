10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The promoter region is a portion of DNA sequence where gene transcription is initiated. The DNA sequence found in the core promoter region that contains a consensus sequence of repeating Thymine and Adenine bases is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CAAT box
B
TATA box
C
GC box
D
minisatellite