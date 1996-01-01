10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which consensus sequence(s) would you expect to identify within about 100 base pairs of the start of transcription for a eukaryotic gene with the following DNA sequence?
Nontemplate strand: ATGCTACGGTCA
Template strand: TACGATGCCAGT
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
TATA box
B
CAAT box
C
GC box
D
All of the above