7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA Structure
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure DNA Structure
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
The HBB gene is the gene that provides instruction for the production of beta-globin which is an important component of hemoglobin. The shortage of beta-globin production prevents the formation of functional hemoglobin. The condition in which there is an absence of beta-globin is referred to as:
The HBB gene is the gene that provides instruction for the production of beta-globin which is an important component of hemoglobin. The shortage of beta-globin production prevents the formation of functional hemoglobin. The condition in which there is an absence of beta-globin is referred to as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
beta-plus thalassemia
B
beta-zero thalassemia
C
sickle cell anemia
D
hemolytic anemia