6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the genotypes of the parents in a family where a man with color blindness and a woman with wild type (heterozygous) have a son with Jacob syndrome (XYY) who has hemophilia?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The father is X.BY and the mother is XbXB
B
The father is X.bY and the mother is XBXB
C
The father is X.BY and the mother is XbXb
D
The father is X.bY and the mother is XBXb