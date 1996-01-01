2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Dihybrid Cross
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cross was performed between individuals with the AABB and aabb genotypes. The F1 progeny of this cross were then self-fertilized. What is the probability that the F2 progeny will have the same phenotype as their parents?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/16
B
3/16
C
6/16
D
9/16