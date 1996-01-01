17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
86PRACTICE PROBLEM
Marfan syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects the connective tissue. People with this condition are tall and thin and have long arms, legs, fingers, and toes. This disorder is caused by a genetic mutation in which the tyrosine at position 2113 of fibrillin-1 gene is changed into STOP codon. This type of mutation is considered as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
missense mutation
B
nonsense mutation
C
insertion mutation
D
repeat expansion mutation