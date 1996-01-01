8. DNA Replication
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
We know that DNA is composed of nucleotides, each of which contains a nitrogen-containing base, a five-carbon sugar (deoxyribose), and a phosphate group. If the percentage of Guanine in one strand is 30%, what will be the percentage of cytosine in the complementary strand?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
40%
B
20%
C
30%
D
25%