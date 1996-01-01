7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA Structure
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using chromatographic methods, Erwin Chargaff and his colleagues separated the four bases in DNA samples obtained from various organisms. They found out that the amount of adenine residues is proportional to ______ residues and the amount of guanine residues is proportional to _______ residues.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
cytosine; thymine
B
cytosine; uracil
C
thymine; cytosine
D
uracil; thymine