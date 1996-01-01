9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Meiosis
9. Mitosis and Meiosis Meiosis
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The diploid number of humans is 2n = 46. Which of the following happens to a cell at the end of cytokinesis during meiotic cell division?
The diploid number of humans is 2n = 46. Which of the following happens to a cell at the end of cytokinesis during meiotic cell division?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It produces two identical daughter cells
B
It produces four cells with 23 chromosomes each
C
It produces four cells with 46 chromosomes each
D
It produces two distinct daughter cells