9. Mitosis and Meiosis
PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the protein complex called cohesin ensure proper segregation of sister chromatids in cell division, and what is the role of the enzyme called separase in this process?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cohesin prevents the separation of sister chromatids during meiosis, while separase facilitates the separation of homologous chromosomes during mitosis.
B
Cohesin maintains the cohesion between sister chromatids, while separase cleaves the cohesin to allow for the separation of sister chromatids during mitotic or meiotic anaphase.
C
Cohesin promotes the separation of sister chromatids, while separase prevents the binding of microtubules to the kinetochore during anaphase.
D
Cohesin is responsible for the formation of the spindle fibers, while separase is responsible for the contraction of the microtubules during cytokinesis.