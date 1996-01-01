2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Probability and Genetics
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The autosomal recessive inheritance of galactosemia results in a lack of an enzyme necessary for adequate galactose degradation. Galactose accumulation becomes the substrate for enzymes that catalyze the polyol pathway of carbohydrate metabolism in galactosemic patients. What is the possible reaction that the accumulated galactose undergoes?
The autosomal recessive inheritance of galactosemia results in a lack of an enzyme necessary for adequate galactose degradation. Galactose accumulation becomes the substrate for enzymes that catalyze the polyol pathway of carbohydrate metabolism in galactosemic patients. What is the possible reaction that the accumulated galactose undergoes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reduction to galactitol
B
Oxidation to galactonate
C
Both a and b
D
None of these