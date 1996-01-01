4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Mapping Genes
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true concerning gene crossing over?
Which of the following statements is true concerning gene crossing over?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the closer the genes are to each other, the more likely they are to cross over.
B
the farther the genes are from each other, the less likely they are to cross over.
C
the closer the genes are to each other, the less likely they are to cross over.
D
both a and b.