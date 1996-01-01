Familial Melanoma Pancreatic Cancer Syndrome increases the risk of melanoma, skin cancer and pancreatic cancer. It is caused by a mutation in the POT1 gene (Protection of Telomeres 1). The POT1 helps regulate the length of telomeres and prevent them from being recognized as damaged DNA, which could trigger cellular aging or death.

Studies have shown that an affected individual with a mutated copy of POT1 has a 50% chance of passing the syndrome to their offspring.

Which pattern of inheritance is associated with mutation in POT1 gene?