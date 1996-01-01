11. Translation
The Genetic Code
11. Translation The Genetic Code
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a study of a gene in different species, the following sequence data was obtained for a conserved region:
Species 1: AGTCCGACGT
Species 2: AGTCCGACGT
Species 3: AGTCTGACGT
Species 4: AGTCCGATGT
Species 5: AGTCCGACGT
Species 6: AGTCCGACGT
Based on the above data, determine the consensus sequence for this conserved region.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
AGTCTGACGT
B
AGTCCGACGT
C
AGCCTTAGGA
D
AGTTCCGGAT