In a study of a gene in different species, the following sequence data was obtained for a conserved region:



Species 1: AGTCCGACGT

Species 2: AGTCCGACGT

Species 3: AGTCTGACGT

Species 4: AGTCCGATGT

Species 5: AGTCCGACGT

Species 6: AGTCCGACGT



Based on the above data, determine the consensus sequence for this conserved region.