18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Select the accurate statement about the roles played by the leading and lagging strands during DNA replication.
A
The template strand contains the mutant segment of DNA, and the nontemplate strand contains the wild-type segment.
B
The template strand contains the wild-type segment of DNA, and the nontemplate strand contains the mutant segment.
C
The template strand contains the start codon and the next five codons, and the nontemplate strand is complementary to the template strand.
D
The template and nontemplate strands cannot be identified from the given data.