5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following genes is located nearest to the leading side of the F factor if an F- bacterial strain with genotypes lac-, arg+, his-, met- is mated with an Hfr bacterial strain with genotypes lac+, arg-, his+, met+ and the time taken to transfer the donor genes is lac 10 minutes, arg 6 minutes, his 3 minutes, and met 12 minutes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
met
B
lac
C
arg
D
his