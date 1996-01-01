21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
21. Population Genetics Allelic Frequency Changes
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Offspring of biologically related persons are subject to the possible effects of inbreeding, such as congenital birth defects. Inbreeding results in the phenotypic expression of deleterious recessive alleles within a population. As a result, first-generation inbred individuals show physical and health defects. Some of the defects include:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increased fertility, increased cardiovascular risks, increased genetic disorders, and high infant mortality.
B
Reduced fertility, increased cardiovascular risks, increased genetic disorders, and low infant mortality.
C
Reduced fertility, reduced cardiovascular risks, reduced genetic disorders, and high infant mortality.
D
Reduced fertility, increased cardiovascular risks, increased genetic disorders, and high infant mortality.