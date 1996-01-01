9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Mitosis
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
1. Chromatin is composed of DNA and proteins that condense to form chromosomes; 2. Chromatin fibers are compact, thick, and ribbon-like. These are coiled structures seen prominently during cell division. Choose the correct response:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Facts 1 and 2 are correct.
B
Facts 1 and 2 are false.
C
Fact 1 is false, but 2 is true.
D
Fact 1 is true, but 2 is false.