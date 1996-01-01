3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Organelle DNA
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the sources of DNA for the resulting offspring in the enucleated egg approach?
A
Two parental DNA sources - a mother and a father
B
Three parental sources of DNA - nuclear DNA from a mother and a father, and mitochondrial DNA from another 'mother
C
Three parental DNA origins - two from mitochondria and chloroplast and third from nucleus
D
None of the preceding