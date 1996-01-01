10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
During transcription, only one of the two DNA strands (the template strand) is used as a template for RNA synthesis, while the other strand (the non-template or coding strand) is not transcribed. Which of the following strands is more conserved between species?
A
The template strand
B
The coding strand
C
The lagging strand
D
The leading strand