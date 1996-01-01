10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following statements is false:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
DNA polymerase can only synthesize DNA in the 5' to 3' direction, while RNA polymerase can synthesize RNA in both the 5' to 3' and 3' to 5' directions.
B
DNA polymerase requires a primer to initiate DNA synthesis, while RNA polymerase does not require a primer for RNA synthesis.
C
DNA polymerase has a proofreading function that allows it to correct errors in DNA while RNA polymerase lacks proofreading ability.
D
DNA polymerase requires a template strand for DNA synthesis, while RNA polymerase doesn't requires a template for RNA synthesis.