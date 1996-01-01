8. DNA Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
8. DNA Replication Overview of DNA Replication
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the true statement regarding DNA synthesis.
Identify the true statement regarding DNA synthesis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There is continuous replication in both template strands.
B
There is continuous replication in the lagging strand only.
C
There is discontinuous replication in the leading strand only.
D
There is continuous replication in the leading strand and discontinuous replication in the lagging strand.