2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Monohybrid Cross
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
Tall (A) pea plants are dominant over short (a) pea plants. If a heterozygous pea plant is allowed to self-fertilize, which of the genotypes has a 50% probability of appearing in the F1 generation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
AA genotype
B
aa genotype
C
Aa genotype
D
All options are correct