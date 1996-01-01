11. Translation
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In prokaryotes, stop codons are recognized by release factors which are proteins that bind to the ribosome and promote the release of the nascent protein chain. The presence of a stop codon in the mRNA triggers the release of the ribosome and the termination of translation. Which of the following base sequence is NOT a stop codon?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
UAG
B
UGA
C
UAA
D
UCA