10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
__________ is a mechanism that brings the enhancer and promoter regions close together, allowing for physical interaction and regulation of transcription.
A
Chromatin remodeling
B
RNA splicing
C
Protein folding
D
Chromatin looping