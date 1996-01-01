10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Eukaryotic cells contain three different RNA polymerases, each of which is specialized for transcribing specific types of genes. Which RNA polymerase transcribes protein-coding genes and miRNA genes?
A
RNA polymerase I
B
RNA polymerase III
C
RNA polymerase II
D
DNA polymerase