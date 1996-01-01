18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Methods for Analyzing DNA
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a genome-wide association study (GWAS), the genomes of what types of individuals are analyzed?
In a genome-wide association study (GWAS), the genomes of what types of individuals are analyzed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Related individuals with a particular disease.
B
Unrelated individuals with a particular disease.
C
Related individuals with no disease.
D
Unrelated individuals with no disease.