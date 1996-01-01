21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the frequency of heterozygotes (Aa) in a random mating population at equilibrium if the frequency of dominant allele A is 0.3 and the frequency of a recessive allele is 0.7.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.32
B
0.21
C
0.42
D
0.52