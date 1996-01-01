18. Molecular Genetic Tools
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Genetic Cloning
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the major challenge in gene therapy for diseases caused by recessive alleles?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Risk of the immune response against the therapeutic genes
B
Difficulty in delivering therapeutic genes to target cells
C
High cost of gene therapy
D
Difficulty in identifying carriers of the recessive allele