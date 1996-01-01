13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following is NOT a function of RNA interference.
A
It is used to investigate gene function in cell culture and model organisms.
B
It is used to target specific cancer-causing gene sequences.
C
It is used to inhibit the replication of certain viruses.
D
It is used to genetically engineer certain proteins.