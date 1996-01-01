8. DNA Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
8. DNA Replication Overview of DNA Replication
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
During bacterial chromosomal DNA replication, an enzyme known as _______________________ is responsible for catalyzing the elongation of DNA chains.
During bacterial chromosomal DNA replication, an enzyme known as _______________________ is responsible for catalyzing the elongation of DNA chains.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
DNA polymerase II
B
DNA polymerase III holoenzymes
C
DNA Ligase
D
RNA polymerase III