A group of Molecular biologists decided to repeat the Meselson Stahl experiment showing the semiconservative nature of DNA molecules. E.coli was first grown in a medium consisting of heavy Nitrogen-15 (N-15) isotope and then transferred to a medium consisting of lighter isotope of Nitrogen-14 (N-14). They were allowed to replicate for three replication cycles. Which of the following is the most probable observation seen by them?