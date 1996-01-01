21. Population Genetics
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a small isolated island population of birds, only a few individuals were responsible for founding the entire population. This is an example of the founder effect. Which of the following is a likely consequence of the founder effect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The population will have increased genetic diversity due to new mutations.
B
The population will have no change in genetic diversity because allele frequencies will remain constant.
C
The population will have decreased genetic diversity due to the loss of alleles.
D
The population will experience increased gene flow with other populations, resulting in more genetic diversity.