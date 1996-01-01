20. Quantitative Genetics
QTL Mapping
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In QTL mapping, how are the sources of DNA for genetic markers identified and how are data for the quantitative trait of interest derived?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Using DNA recombinant technology
B
Examining the genome of an organism
C
Using a database of genome sequence
D
Using the parents and progeny from controlled crosses