17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
In some mutations, a functional gene can be altered into a nonfunctional gene causing a deleterious impact on an organism. The mutation in which the wild-type allele is changed into a detrimental allele is called:
A
Reverse mutation
B
Forward mutation
C
Point mutation
D
Silent mutation