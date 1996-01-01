17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
A Drosophila has a white eye color which is a mutant phenotype. After successive breeding with a wild type, the wild phenotype was eventually eliminated from the population. The process in which the mutant phenotype is altered into wild-type is considered as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reverse mutation
B
Silent mutation
C
Synonymous mutation
D
Missense mutation