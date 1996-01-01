4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gene mapping is the process of determining the location of genes on chromosomes. Recombination between linked genes can be used to map their distance apart on the chromosome. What is the distance between the two genes if 15% of the gametes produced by meiosis are recombinant?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
30cM
B
60cM
C
15cM
D
7.5cM