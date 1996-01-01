8. DNA Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
What would most likely occur during replication if the enzyme DNA ligase is disrupted?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There are a lot of base pair mismatches in newly synthesized DNA.
B
DNA could not unwind for the replication process to continue.
C
The DNA fragments cannot be joined together.
D
All of the above.